HUSD (HUSD) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. HUSD has a total market cap of $493.08 million and approximately $371.60 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00057357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.96 or 0.00899578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00097671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00042641 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 493,286,910 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars.

