Hydra Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $14.62 or 0.00036058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $56.40 million and $386,769.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydra has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00103251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00142349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,758.62 or 1.00546677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.20 or 0.00834297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,582,766 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

