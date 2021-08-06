Hydro One’s (H) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.38.
Shares of H stock traded up C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$30.89. 237,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The stock has a market cap of C$18.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.52. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$26.38 and a 1-year high of C$31.11.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
