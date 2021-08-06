Hydro One’s (H) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.38.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of H stock traded up C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$30.89. 237,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The stock has a market cap of C$18.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.52. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$26.38 and a 1-year high of C$31.11.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.6121486 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.