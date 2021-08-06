Hyperion Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $158,659.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00058050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.80 or 0.00896917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00098732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.