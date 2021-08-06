HyperQuant 24 Hour Volume Hits $70.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $29,603.38 and approximately $70.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.57 or 0.00867869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00096426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00041863 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars.

