Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Issues Earnings Results

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

In related news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 31.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

