iA Financial Lowers Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) to Hold

iA Financial lowered shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CPXWF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.97. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.