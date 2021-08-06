IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.42.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

NYSE IAG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.99. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.