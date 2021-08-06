IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.04

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.04 and last traded at C$10.98, with a volume of 179865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBG. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

