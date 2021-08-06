ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $3.95 on Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00009665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00046613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00113421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00146521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,811.33 or 0.99810005 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.97 or 0.00821667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,342,868 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

