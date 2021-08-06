ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,632,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,818,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $362.50. 28,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,677. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

