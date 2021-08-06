ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 63.3% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. 746,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,185,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $251.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

