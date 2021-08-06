ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 2.6% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3,610.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 109,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,915,000 after purchasing an additional 106,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $592.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,590. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $608.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $539.71.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

