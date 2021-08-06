ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.59. 134,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,313. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

