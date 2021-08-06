Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Identiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.41 million, a P/E ratio of -433.75 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at $3,255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 74.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,176 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the first quarter valued at $1,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

