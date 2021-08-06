IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Raised to $610.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $574.20.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $705.76 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $632.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $35,969,951. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,174.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,536,000 after acquiring an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

