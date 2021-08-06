Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $5.03 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, Idle has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.03 or 0.00011682 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $12.24 million and $197,747.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00046995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00117469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00145047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,635.38 or 0.99027988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.38 or 0.00797563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,432,847 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.