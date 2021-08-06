IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,777 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,201,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,537,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

