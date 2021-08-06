IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

EXPD stock opened at $124.16 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.97 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,508.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,763. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

