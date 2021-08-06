IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $185,113,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after buying an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after buying an additional 214,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after buying an additional 119,688 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

GWW stock opened at $439.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

