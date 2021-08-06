IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 163.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

TFX stock opened at $377.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.44. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

