IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 76.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total value of $132,224.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,041,992.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,665 shares of company stock worth $6,126,243. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign stock opened at $214.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

