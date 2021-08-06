IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of -1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,178 shares of company stock worth $475,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $121,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

