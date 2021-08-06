Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.550-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.88.

NYSE ITW opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $186.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

