imbrex (REX) Market Cap Reaches $82,321.27

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $82,321.27 and $27.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00055954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.34 or 0.00869470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00096286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00041902 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.