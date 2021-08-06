Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.40.

TSE:IMO traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$33.88. 199,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$23.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.57. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.73%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

