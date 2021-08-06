Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.88.

Shares of INCY opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

