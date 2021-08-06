Indexed Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,627.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $20,627.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00009147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00110356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00147570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,650.90 or 1.00110212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.98 or 0.00824938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

