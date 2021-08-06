Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,105 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $27.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

