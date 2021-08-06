Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

