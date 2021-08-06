Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

