Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
