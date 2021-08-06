InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.50 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-$3.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $114.86. 489,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,758. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.68. InMode has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

