INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of INMB traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.95. 593,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,608. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $236.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In related news, CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $174,046.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,539. Company insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.