Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

INOV has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.53. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $38.86.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Inovalon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,492 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Inovalon by 282.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Inovalon by 388.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 141,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Inovalon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

