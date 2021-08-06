Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 9,941 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AAT opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,338 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

