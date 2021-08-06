Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 9,941 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AAT opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 6.53.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,338 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
