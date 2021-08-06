Insider Buying: EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Major Shareholder Buys $49,355.42 in Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

