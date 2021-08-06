Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Sells 14,750 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $658,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,636.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.88. 135,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,853. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.12. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,738,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 281,474 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

