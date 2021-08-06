Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Sells 14,750 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $658,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,636.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of DCT stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.88. 135,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,853. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.12. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
