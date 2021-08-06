Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Sells 9,412 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESS stock opened at $325.61 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $336.75. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 550,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 137.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.94.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.