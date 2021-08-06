Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $362.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

