Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 14,423 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $703,986.63.

On Monday, July 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $733,265.32.

On Monday, July 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $788,505.41.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $674,996.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89.

Fastly stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.76. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fastly by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRV LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $17,459,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

