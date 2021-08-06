Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Sells 3,317 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jess Unruh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $133,343.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08.

GDOT stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.85. 354,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 74.6% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

