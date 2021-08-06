Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
