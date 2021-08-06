Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

