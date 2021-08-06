Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $276,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.17.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
