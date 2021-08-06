Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $276,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after acquiring an additional 645,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,023 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 373,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,943,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

