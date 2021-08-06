Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MTD stock traded down $10.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,517.00. 476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,530. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $924.48 and a one year high of $1,528.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,392.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
