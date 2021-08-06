Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MTD stock traded down $10.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,517.00. 476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,530. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $924.48 and a one year high of $1,528.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,392.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 122,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.