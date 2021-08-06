Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells 28,225 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,003,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jerry S. Lanchbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,460,773.30.

On Friday, July 9th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.

Shares of MYGN traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,809. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $36.07. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

