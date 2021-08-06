Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells 997 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jeanette Sellers sold 8,144 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $514,456.48.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.02. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.35.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in nCino by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Islet Management LP increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 260.0% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth about $5,468,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.