Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 3,069 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $104,438.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.56. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

