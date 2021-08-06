Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Sells $13,282.92 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $13,282.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $6.99 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

