Insider Selling: Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) insider Ben van Beurden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,456 ($19.02), for a total value of £72,800 ($95,113.67).

Shares of LON RDSA opened at GBX 1,482.20 ($19.37) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.