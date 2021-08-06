Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,486,571.85 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total value of $1,486,571.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $250.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $191.72 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

